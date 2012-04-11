* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * closed. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 29,700-30,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 29,900-30,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 31,250-32,250 31,250-32,250 31,250-32,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery Closed Closed 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery Closed Closed 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# Closed Closed 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# Closed Closed 71,700-71,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) Closed Closed 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) Closed Closed 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 26,400-26,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,450-26,500 26,250-26,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600 26,350-26,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 25,000-25,050 24,800-24,850 Spot (48% protein) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 24,900-24,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 540-541 536-537 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 543-544 543-544 539-540 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546 541-542 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 531-532 531-532 527-528 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 533-534 529-530 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship