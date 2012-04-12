All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were remain closed today
due call of strike to oppose food security bill.
Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor
selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,500
Betul Oils 31,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,600
General Foods 32,000
Gujarat Ambuja 31,000
Indian Rubber 31,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 31,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,800
Prakash Solvex 31,500
Premier Proteins 31,600
Rama Phopsphates 32,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 71,700-71,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 13,100 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,600-26,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 26,450-26,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,550-26,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 25,000-25,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,900-24,950 25,100-25,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 540-541
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 543-544
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 545-546
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 531-532
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 533-534
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship