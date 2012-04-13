* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were remain closed today due call of strike to oppose food security bill. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,750 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils 31,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,800 General Foods 32,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,500 Prakash Solvex 31,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,800-68,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,300-72,400 72,000-72,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,200-72,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,400-26,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,250-26,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,350-26,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 24,800-24,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,100-25,150 24,900-24,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 536-537 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 539-540 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 541-542 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 531-532 527-528 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 529-530 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship