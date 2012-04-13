* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were remain closed today
due call of strike to oppose food security bill.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor
selling while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,750
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils 31,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,800
General Foods 32,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,500
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,500
Prakash Solvex 31,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,800-68,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,300-72,400 72,000-72,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,200-72,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,400-26,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,250-26,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,350-26,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 24,800-24,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,100-25,150 24,900-24,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 536-537
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 539-540
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 541-542
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 531-532 527-528
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 529-530
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship