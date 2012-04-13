* All the madies were closed. * Soy oil refined prices were slightly weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 29,700-30,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 29,900-30,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,500 31,500-32,500 31,000-32,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,600-68,700 68,800-68,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400 72,000-72,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,500-72,600 72,200-72,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 26,400-26,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,450-26,500 26,250-26,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600 26,350-26,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 25,000-25,050 24,800-24,850 Spot (48% protein) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 24,900-24,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 540-541 536-537 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 543-544 543-544 539-540 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546 541-542 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 531-532 531-532 527-528 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 533-534 529-530 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship