* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were remain closed today
due to Ambedkar jayanti.
* Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils 31,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,900
General Foods 32,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,900
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,500
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,400
Prakash Solvex 31,850
Premier Proteins 32,200
Rama Phopsphates 32,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,600-68,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,400-72,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,450-26,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 25,000-25,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 540-541
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 543-544
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 531-532 531-532
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 533-534
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship