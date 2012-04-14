* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were remain closed today due to Ambedkar jayanti. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils 31,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,900 General Foods 32,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,900 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,400 Prakash Solvex 31,850 Premier Proteins 32,200 Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,400-72,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,450-26,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 25,000-25,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 540-541 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 543-544 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 531-532 531-532 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 533-534 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship