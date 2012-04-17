Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,200-31,750 31,250-31,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,400-31,800 31,500-32,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 320 31,200-31,750 31,400-31,800
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils 32,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,900
General Foods 32,450
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,500
Kriti Industries 32,100
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,500
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Premier Proteins 32,000
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,200-68,300 68,600-68,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 72,200-72,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 72,400-72,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,450-26,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 25,000-25,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 540-541
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 543-544
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 531-532 531-532
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 533-534
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship