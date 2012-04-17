* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were slightly recovered at closed on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,200-31,750 31,200-31,750 31,250-31,950 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,400-31,800 31,400-31,800 31,500-32,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 320 31,200-31,750 31,400-31,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,300-68,400 68,200-68,300 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,600-68,700 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,800-71,900 71,700-71,800 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,000-72,100 71,900-72,000 72,400-72,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,450-26,500 26,450-26,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 25,000-25,050 25,000-25,050 Spot (48% protein) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 540-541 540-541 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 543-544 543-544 543-544 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546 545-546 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 531-532 531-532 531-532 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 533-534 533-534 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship