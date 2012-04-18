 Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,200-31,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,400-32,000 31,400-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 31,200-31,900 31,400-32,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,900 General Foods 32,450 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 31,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,700 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,800 Prakash Solvex 31,900 Premier Proteins 32,150 Rama Phopsphates 32,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,300-68,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,800-68,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,800-71,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,600-26,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 26,450-26,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,550-26,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 25,000-25,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 24,900-24,950 25,100-25,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 540-541 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 543-544 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 545-546 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 531-532 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 533-534 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship