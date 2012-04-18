Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,200-31,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,400-32,000 31,400-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 31,200-31,900 31,400-32,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,900
General Foods 32,450
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 31,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,700
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,800
Prakash Solvex 31,900
Premier Proteins 32,150
Rama Phopsphates 32,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,300-68,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,800-68,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,800-71,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,600-26,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 26,450-26,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,550-26,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 25,000-25,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,900-24,950 25,100-25,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 540-541
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 543-544
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 545-546
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 531-532
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 533-534
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship