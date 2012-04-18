* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buyin support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,200-31,900 31,200-31,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,400-32,000 31,400-32,000 31,400-31,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 31,750-32,800 31,750-32,800 31,500-32,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 31,200-31,900 31,400-32,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 68,300-68,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,300-68,400 68,600-68,700
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,500-71,600 71,800-71,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,400-26,450 26,600-26,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300 26,450-26,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400 26,550-26,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,800-24,850 25,000-25,050
Spot (48% protein) 24,900-24,950 24,900-24,950 25,100-25,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 536-537 540-541
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 539-540 539-540 543-544
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 541-542 545-546
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 527-528 527-528 531-532
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 529-530 533-534
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship