* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 30,800-31,500 31,200-31,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-31,600 31,400-32,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 280 30,800-31,500 31,000-31,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,650
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,750
General Foods 32,400
Gujarat Ambuja 31,500
Indian Rubber 31,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 31,900
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,500
Prakash Solvex 31,700
Premier Proteins 32,000
Rama Phopsphates 32,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,700-71,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,300-26,350 26,400-26,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,150-26,200 26,250-26,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,250-26,300 26,350-26,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,700-24,750 24,800-24,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,900-24,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 534-535 536-537
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 537-538 539-540
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 541-542
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 525-526 527-528
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 529-530
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship