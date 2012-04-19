* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,500 31,200-31,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-31,600 31,400-32,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 30,800-31,500 31,000-31,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 31,650 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,750 General Foods 32,400 Gujarat Ambuja 31,500 Indian Rubber 31,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 31,900 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,500 Prakash Solvex 31,700 Premier Proteins 32,000 Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,700-71,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,300-26,350 26,400-26,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,150-26,200 26,250-26,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,250-26,300 26,350-26,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,700-24,750 24,800-24,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,900-24,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 534-535 536-537 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 537-538 539-540 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 541-542 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 525-526 527-528 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 529-530 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship