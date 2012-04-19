* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were recovered at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,500 30,800-31,500 31,200-31,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,000-31,600 31,000-31,600 31,400-32,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 31,400-32,500 31,400-32,500 31,750-32,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 280 30,800-31,500 31,000-31,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 67,600-67,700 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 67,900-68,000 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,100-71,200 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,300-71,400 71,700-71,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,300-26,350 26,300-26,350 26,400-26,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,150-26,200 26,150-26,200 26,250-26,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300 26,350-26,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,700-24,750 24,700-24,750 24,800-24,850 Spot (48% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,800-24,850 24,900-24,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 534-535 534-535 536-537 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 537-538 537-538 539-540 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 539-540 541-542 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 525-526 525-526 527-528 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 527-528 529-530 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship