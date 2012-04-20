* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,600 30,800-31,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,200-31,700 31,000-31,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 31,000-31,600 31,200-31,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils 32,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,850 General Foods 32,450 Gujarat Ambuja 31,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,150 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 31,900 Lakhmi Solvex 32,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,300 Prakash Solvex 31,850 Premier Proteins 32,000 Rama Phopsphates 32,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,600-71,800 71,700-71,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,300-26,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,150-26,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,250-26,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 24,700-24,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,100-25,150 24,800-24,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 534-535 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 537-538 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 539-540 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 531-532 525-526 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 527-528 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship