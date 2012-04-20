* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,600 30,800-31,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,200-31,700 31,000-31,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 31,000-31,600 31,200-31,700
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils 32,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,850
General Foods 32,450
Gujarat Ambuja 31,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,150
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,500
Kriti Industries 31,900
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,300
Prakash Solvex 31,850
Premier Proteins 32,000
Rama Phopsphates 32,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,600-71,800 71,700-71,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,600-26,650 26,300-26,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,450-26,500 26,150-26,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,550-26,600 26,250-26,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,000-25,050 24,700-24,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,100-25,150 24,800-24,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 540-541 534-535
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 537-538
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 539-540
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 531-532 525-526
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 527-528
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship