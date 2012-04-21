 Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.  Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,000-31,600 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 31,200-31,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,800 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,300 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,150 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,400-68,500 68,100-68,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 71,700-71,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 71,900-72,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,800-26,850 26,600-26,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,650-26,700 26,450-26,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,750-26,800 26,550-26,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,200-25,250 25,000-25,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,300-25,350 25,100-25,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 544-545 540-541 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 547-548 543-544 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 549-550 545-546 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 535-536 531-530 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 537-538 533-534 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship