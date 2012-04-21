Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.
Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,000-31,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 31,200-31,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,800
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,300
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,150
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,400-68,500 68,100-68,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 71,700-71,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 71,900-72,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,800-26,850 26,600-26,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,650-26,700 26,450-26,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,750-26,800 26,550-26,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,200-25,250 25,000-25,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,300-25,350 25,100-25,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 544-545 540-541
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 547-548 543-544
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 549-550 545-546
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 535-536 531-530
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 537-538 533-534
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship