* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 31,000-30,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 31,200-31,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,150-33,000 32,150-33,000 31,500-32,600 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 68,100-68,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,500-72,600 71,700-71,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,700-72,800 71,900-72,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 26,600-26,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,650-26,700 26,650-26,700 26,450-26,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,750-26,800 26,750-26,800 26,550-26,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,200-25,250 25,200-25,250 25,000-25,050 Spot (48% protein) 25,300-25,350 25,300-25,350 25,100-25,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 544-545 544-545 540-541 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 547-548 547-548 543-544 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 549-550 549-550 545-546 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 535-536 535-536 531-532 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 537-538 537-538 533-534 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship