* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 31,000-30,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 31,200-31,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 32,150-33,000 32,150-33,000 31,500-32,600
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 68,100-68,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,500-72,600 71,700-71,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,700-72,800 71,900-72,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 26,600-26,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,650-26,700 26,650-26,700 26,450-26,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,750-26,800 26,750-26,800 26,550-26,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,200-25,250 25,200-25,250 25,000-25,050
Spot (48% protein) 25,300-25,350 25,300-25,350 25,100-25,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 544-545 544-545 540-541
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 547-548 547-548 543-544
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 549-550 549-550 545-546
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 535-536 535-536 531-532
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 537-538 537-538 533-534
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship