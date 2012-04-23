Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,000-31,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,200-31,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils 32,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,250
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 32,250
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,000-69,100 68,400-68,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,600-72,700 72,500-72,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,800-72,900 72,700-72,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,200-27,250 26,800-26,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,050-27,100 26,650-26,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,150-27,200 26,750-26,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,200-25,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,300-25,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 552-553 544-545
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 555-556 547-548
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 557-558 549-550
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 535-536
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 537-538
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
