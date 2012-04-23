 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.  Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,000-31,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,200-31,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils 32,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,250 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 32,250 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,000-69,100 68,400-68,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,600-72,700 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,800-72,900 72,700-72,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,200-27,250 26,800-26,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,050-27,100 26,650-26,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,150-27,200 26,750-26,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,200-25,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,300-25,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 552-553 544-545 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 555-556 547-548 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 557-558 549-550 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 543-544 535-536 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 537-538 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship