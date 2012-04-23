* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400 31,000-30,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500 31,200-31,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,000-33,250 32,000-33,250 32,150-33,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,000-69,100 69,000-69,100 68,400-68,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 69,300-69,400 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,600-72,700 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,800-72,900 72,700-72,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250 26,800-26,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,050-27,100 27,050-27,100 26,650-26,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,150-27,200 27,150-27,200 26,750-26,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,600-25,650 25,200-25,250 Spot (48% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,700-25,750 25,300-25,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 552-553 552-553 544-545 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 555-556 555-556 547-548 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 557-558 557-558 549-550 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 543-544 543-544 535-536 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546 537-538 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship