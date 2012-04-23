* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400 31,000-30,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500 31,200-31,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 32,000-33,250 32,000-33,250 32,150-33,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 69,000-69,100 69,000-69,100 68,400-68,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 69,300-69,400 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,600-72,700 72,500-72,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,800-72,900 72,700-72,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250 26,800-26,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,050-27,100 27,050-27,100 26,650-26,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,150-27,200 27,150-27,200 26,750-26,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,600-25,650 25,200-25,250
Spot (48% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,700-25,750 25,300-25,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 552-553 552-553 544-545
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 555-556 555-556 547-548
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 557-558 557-558 549-550
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 543-544 543-544 535-536
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 545-546 537-538
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship