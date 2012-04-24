* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 100 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,650
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber 32,300
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,650
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,800
Prakash Solvex 32,600
Premier Proteins 32,750
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 69,000-69,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,300-69,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,400-72,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,300-27,350 27,200-27,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,150-27,200 27,050-27,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,250-27,300 27,150-27,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,600-25,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,800-25,850 25,700-25,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 554-555 552-553
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 557-558 555-556
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 559-560 557-558
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 543-544
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 547-548 545-546
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship