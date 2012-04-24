* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,650 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 32,300 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,650 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,800 Prakash Solvex 32,600 Premier Proteins 32,750 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 69,000-69,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,300-69,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,400-72,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,300-27,350 27,200-27,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,150-27,200 27,050-27,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,250-27,300 27,150-27,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,600-25,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,800-25,850 25,700-25,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 554-555 552-553 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 557-558 555-556 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 559-560 557-558 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 545-546 543-544 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 547-548 545-546 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship