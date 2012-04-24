* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil refined prices were slightly up at closed on better buying support
against limited selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 32,000-33,000 32,000-33,000 32,000-33,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 100 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,800-68,900 69,000-69,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200 69,300-69,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 72,300-72,400 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,400-72,500 72,400-72,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 27,200-27,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,150-27,200 27,150-27,200 27,050-27,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,250-27,300 27,250-27,300 27,150-27,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,700-25,750 25,600-25,650
Spot (48% protein) 25,800-25,850 25,800-25,850 25,700-25,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 554-555 554-555 552-553
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 557-558 557-558 555-556
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 559-560 559-560 557-558
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 545-546 545-546 543-544
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 547-548 547-548 545-546
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship