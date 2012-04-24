* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were slightly up at closed on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400 31,700-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500 31,900-32,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,000-33,000 32,000-33,000 32,000-33,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 31,700-32,400 31,900-32,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 68,800-68,900 69,000-69,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200 69,300-69,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,300-72,400 72,200-72,300 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,400-72,500 72,400-72,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 27,200-27,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,150-27,200 27,150-27,200 27,050-27,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,250-27,300 27,250-27,300 27,150-27,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,700-25,750 25,700-25,750 25,600-25,650 Spot (48% protein) 25,800-25,850 25,800-25,850 25,700-25,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 554-555 554-555 552-553 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 557-558 557-558 555-556 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 559-560 559-560 557-558 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 545-546 545-546 543-544 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 547-548 547-548 545-546 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship