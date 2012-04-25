* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,500 31,700-32,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-32,600 31,900-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 32,000-32,500 32,200-32,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,300 Prakash Solvex 32,900 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,800-68,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,500-72,600 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,100-28,150 27,300-27,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,950-28,000 27,150-27,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,050-28,100 27,250-27,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 25,700-25,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,600-26,650 25,800-25,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 570-571 554-555 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 573-574 557-558 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 559-560 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 561-562 545-546 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 563-564 547-548 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship