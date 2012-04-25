* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,500 31,700-32,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,200-32,600 31,900-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 80 32,000-32,500 32,200-32,600
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,500
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,300
Prakash Solvex 32,900
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 68,800-68,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,500-72,600
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,100-28,150 27,300-27,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,950-28,000 27,150-27,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,050-28,100 27,250-27,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 25,700-25,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,600-26,650 25,800-25,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 570-571 554-555
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 573-574 557-558
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 559-560
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 561-562 545-546
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 563-564 547-548
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship