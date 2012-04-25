* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up sharply at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 31,700-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,200-32,600 32,200-32,600 31,900-32,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,900-33,500 32,900-33,500 32,000-33,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 80 32,000-32,500 32,200-32,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,100-69,200 68,600-68,700 68,800-68,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,400-72,500 72,500-72,600 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 27,300-27,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 27,150-27,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 27,250-27,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 26,500-26,550 25,700-25,750 Spot (48% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 25,800-25,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 570-571 570-571 554-555 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 573-574 573-574 557-558 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 575-576 559-560 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 561-562 561-562 545-546 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 563-564 563-564 547-548 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship