* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were up sharply at closed on better buying support against
limited selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 31,700-32,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-32,600 32,200-32,600 31,900-32,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 32,900-33,500 32,900-33,500 32,000-33,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 80 32,000-32,500 32,200-32,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 69,100-69,200 68,600-68,700 68,800-68,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,400-72,500 72,500-72,600
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 27,300-27,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 27,150-27,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 27,250-27,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 26,500-26,550 25,700-25,750
Spot (48% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 25,800-25,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 570-571 570-571 554-555
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 573-574 573-574 557-558
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 575-576 559-560
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 561-562 561-562 545-546
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 563-564 563-564 547-548
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship