 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,800-33,400 32,000-32,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-33,500 32,200-32,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,600 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,800 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,700-72,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,900-73,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,100-28,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 27,950-28,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,050-28,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,500-26,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,600-26,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 576-577 570-571 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 573-574 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 575-576 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 567-568 561-562 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 569-570 563-564 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship