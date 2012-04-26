Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,800-33,400 32,000-32,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-33,500 32,200-32,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 80 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,600
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,700
Lakhmi Solvex 33,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,800
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 34,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,700-72,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,900-73,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,100-28,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 27,950-28,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,050-28,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,500-26,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,600-26,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 576-577 570-571
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 573-574
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 575-576
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 567-568 561-562
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 569-570 563-564
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship