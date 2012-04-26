* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,800-33,400 32,800-33,400 32,000-32,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 32,200-32,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,000-34,250 33,000-34,250 32,900-33,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 80 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 69,000-69,100 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,700-72,800 72,700-72,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,900-73,000 72,900-73,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,100-28,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 27,950-28,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,050-28,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 26,500-26,550
Spot (48% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,900-26,950 26,600-26,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 576-577 576-577 570-571
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 579-580 579-580 573-574
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 581-582 575-576
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 567-568 567-568 561-562
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 569-570 569-570 563-564
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship