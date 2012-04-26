* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,800-33,400 32,800-33,400 32,000-32,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 32,200-32,600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,250 33,000-34,250 32,900-33,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 80 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,000-69,100 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,700-72,800 72,700-72,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,900-73,000 72,900-73,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,100-28,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 27,950-28,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,050-28,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 26,500-26,550 Spot (48% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,900-26,950 26,600-26,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 576-577 576-577 570-571 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 579-580 579-580 573-574 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 581-582 575-576 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 567-568 567-568 561-562 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 569-570 569-570 563-564 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship