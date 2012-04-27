Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling
at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,650 32,800-33,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,200-33,700 33,000-33,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 140 33,000-33,650 33,200-33,700
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,750
Betul Oils 34,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,900
General Foods 34,500
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 34,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,250
Lakhmi Solvex 34,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,500
Prakash Solvex 33,900
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 34,350
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,500-69,600 69,000-69,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,800-69,900 69,300-69,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,500-72,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,100-73,200 72,700-72,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 28,400-28,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,250-28,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 28,350-28,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 26,800-26,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,450 26,900-26,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 586-587 576-577
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 589-590 579-580
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 581-582
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 577-578 567-568
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 569-570
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship