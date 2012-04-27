 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,650 32,800-33,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-33,700 33,000-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 140 33,000-33,650 33,200-33,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,750 Betul Oils 34,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,900 General Foods 34,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,500 Prakash Solvex 33,900 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 34,350 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,500-69,600 69,000-69,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,800-69,900 69,300-69,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,100-73,200 72,700-72,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 26,800-26,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,450 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 586-587 576-577 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 589-590 579-580 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 581-582 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 577-578 567-568 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 569-570 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship