* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,650 33,000-33,650 32,800-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-33,700 33,200-33,700 33,000-33,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,200-35,000 33,200-35,000 33,000-34,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 140 33,000-33,650 33,200-33,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600 69,000-69,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,800-69,900 69,800-69,900 69,300-69,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,900-73,000 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,100-73,200 73,100-73,200 72,700-72,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 26,800-26,850 Spot (48% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 586-587 586-587 576-577 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 589-590 589-590 579-580 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592 581-582 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 577-578 577-578 567-568 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 579-580 569-570 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship