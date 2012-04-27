* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,650 33,000-33,650 32,800-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-33,700 33,200-33,700 33,000-33,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,200-35,000 33,200-35,000 33,000-34,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 140 33,000-33,650 33,200-33,700
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600 69,000-69,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,800-69,900 69,800-69,900 69,300-69,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,900-73,000 72,500-72,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,100-73,200 73,100-73,200 72,700-72,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 28,400-28,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 28,250-28,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900 28,350-28,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 26,800-26,850
Spot (48% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 26,900-26,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 586-587 586-587 576-577
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 589-590 589-590 579-580
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592 581-582
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 577-578 577-578 567-568
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 579-580 569-570
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship