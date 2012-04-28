Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling
at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-34,750 33,000-33,650
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,200-34,800 33,200-33,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 320 34,000-34,750 34,200-34,800
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 34,400
Betul Oils 35,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750
General Foods 35,400
Gujarat Ambuja 34,250
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 34,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,500
Prakash Solvex 34,250
Premier Proteins 35,350
Rama Phopsphates 35,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,700-69,800 69,500-69,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,000-70,100 69,800-69,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 72,900-73,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,100-73,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 28,900-28,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 28,750-28,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 28,850-28,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 27,300-27,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 27,400-27,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 610-611 586-587
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 613-614 589-590
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 591-592
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 577-578
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 579-580
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship