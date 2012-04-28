 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 34,000-34,750 33,000-33,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,200-34,800 33,200-33,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 320 34,000-34,750 34,200-34,800 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 34,400 Betul Oils 35,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 35,400 Gujarat Ambuja 34,250 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,500 Prakash Solvex 34,250 Premier Proteins 35,350 Rama Phopsphates 35,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,700-69,800 69,500-69,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,000-70,100 69,800-69,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 72,900-73,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,100-73,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 28,900-28,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 28,750-28,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 28,850-28,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 27,300-27,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 27,400-27,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 610-611 586-587 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 613-614 589-590 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 591-592 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 577-578 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 579-580 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship