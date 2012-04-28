* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,000-34,750 34,000-34,750 33,000-33,650 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-34,800 34,200-34,800 33,200-33,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 34,250-35,500 34,250-35,500 33,200-35,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 320 34,000-34,750 34,200-34,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 69,500-69,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 69,800-69,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 72,900-73,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 73,100-73,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 28,900-28,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 28,750-28,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 28,850-28,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 27,300-27,350 Spot (48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 27,400-27,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 610-611 610-611 586-587 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 613-614 613-614 589-590 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 615-616 591-592 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 601-602 601-602 577-578 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 603-604 579-580 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship