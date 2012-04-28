* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,000-34,750 34,000-34,750 33,000-33,650
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,200-34,800 34,200-34,800 33,200-33,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 34,250-35,500 34,250-35,500 33,200-35,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 320 34,000-34,750 34,200-34,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 69,500-69,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 69,800-69,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 72,900-73,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 73,100-73,200
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 28,900-28,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 28,750-28,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 28,850-28,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 27,300-27,350
Spot (48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 27,400-27,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 610-611 610-611 586-587
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 613-614 613-614 589-590
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 615-616 591-592
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 601-602 601-602 577-578
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 603-604 579-580
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship