* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall today on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 160 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,100 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,850 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,800-28,850 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,650-28,700 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,750-28,800 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,600-27,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 590-591 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 593-594 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 589-590 595-596 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 581-582 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 577-578 583-584 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship