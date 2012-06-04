* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were recovered at closed on better buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,500-34,200 32,500-34,200 33,250-34,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 160 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,100-64,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 27,600-27,650 Spot (48% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 584-585 590-591 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 587-588 587-588 593-594 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 589-590 589-590 595-596 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 575-576 575-576 581-582 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 577-578 577-578 583-584 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship