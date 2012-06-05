* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling
at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,500 33,000-33,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,700-33,600 33,200-34,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 32,500-33,500 32,700-33,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,600
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 33,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,750
Prakash Solvex 33,650
Premier Proteins 33,750
Rama Phopsphates 34,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 28,800-28,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 28,650-28,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 28,750-28,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,400-27,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 584-585
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 587-588
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 589-590
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 575-576
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 577-578
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship