* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,500 33,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-33,600 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 32,500-33,500 32,700-33,600 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,600 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 33,650 Premier Proteins 33,750 Rama Phopsphates 34,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 28,800-28,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 28,650-28,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 28,750-28,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,400-27,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 584-585 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 587-588 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 589-590 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 579-580 575-576 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 577-578 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship