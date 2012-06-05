* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,500 32,500-33,500 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,600 32,700-33,600 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,200 33,000-34,200 32,500-34,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 32,500-33,500 32,700-33,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,600-64,700 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,300-68,400 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 28,800-28,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900 28,650-28,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 28,750-28,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350 Spot (48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 27,400-27,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 588-589 584-585 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 591-592 591-592 587-588 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 593-594 589-590 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 579-580 579-580 575-576 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 581-582 577-578 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship