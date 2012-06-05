* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,500 32,500-33,500 33,000-33,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,600 32,700-33,600 33,200-34,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,000-34,200 33,000-34,200 32,500-34,200
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 32,500-33,500 32,700-33,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,600-64,700 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,300-68,400 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 28,800-28,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900 28,650-28,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 28,750-28,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,500-27,550 27,300-27,350
Spot (48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 27,400-27,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 588-589 584-585
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 591-592 591-592 587-588
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 593-594 589-590
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 579-580 579-580 575-576
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 581-582 577-578
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship