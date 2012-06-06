* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. *Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,600-33,600 32,500-33,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,800-33,700 32,700-33,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 32,600-33,600 32,800-33,700 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,400 Gujarat Ambuja 33,750 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,100 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,250 Prakash Solvex 34,250 Premier Proteins 34,000 Rama Phopsphates 34,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,350-29,400 29,000-29,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,200-29,250 28,850-28,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,300-29,350 28,950-29,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,500-27,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,600-27,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 588-589 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 598-599 591-592 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 593-594 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 586-587 579-580 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 581-582 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship