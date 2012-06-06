* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling at lower prices while soy oil refined prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,600-33,600 32,600-33,600 32,500-33,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,800-33,700 32,800-33,700 32,700-33,600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,700 33,000-34,700 33,000-34,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 32,600-33,600 32,800-33,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,600-64,700 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,900-65,000 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,000-69,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400 29,000-29,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,200-29,250 29,200-29,250 28,850-28,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 28,950-29,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,500-27,550 Spot (48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,600-27,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 595-596 588-589 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 598-599 598-599 591-592 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 600-601 593-594 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 586-587 586-587 579-580 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 588-589 581-582 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship