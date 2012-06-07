* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 33,400-33,800 32,600-33,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-33,900 32,800-33,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 33,400-33,800 33,500-33,900 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils 33,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,100 General Foods 34,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,700 Lakhmi Solvex 34,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,800 Prakash Solvex 34,500 Premier Proteins 34,100 Rama Phopsphates 34,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,350-29,400 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,200-29,250 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,300-29,350 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 595-596 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 598-599 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 600-601 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 586-587 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 588-589 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship