* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 33,400-33,800 32,600-33,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-33,900 32,800-33,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 33,400-33,800 33,500-33,900
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 34,000
Betul Oils 33,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,100
General Foods 34,750
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 34,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,700
Lakhmi Solvex 34,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,800
Prakash Solvex 34,500
Premier Proteins 34,100
Rama Phopsphates 34,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,350-29,400
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,200-29,250
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,300-29,350
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 595-596
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 598-599
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 600-601
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 586-587
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 588-589
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship