* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. Normal Monsoon expectation also effect the market sentiments, said traders. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,400-33,800 33,400-33,800 32,600-33,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,500-33,900 33,500-33,900 32,800-33,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,800 33,500-34,800 33,000-34,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 33,400-33,800 33,500-33,900 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 29,350-29,400 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,200-29,250 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,300-29,350 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 27,800-27,850 Spot (48% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 600-601 595-596 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 603-604 603-604 598-599 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 605-606 600-601 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 591-592 591-592 586-587 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 593-594 588-589 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship