* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against
poor buying support at higher prices. Normal Monsoon expectation also effect the
market sentiments, said traders.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,400-33,800 33,400-33,800 32,600-33,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,500-33,900 33,500-33,900 32,800-33,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,800 33,500-34,800 33,000-34,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 150 33,400-33,800 33,500-33,900
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 29,350-29,400
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,200-29,250
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,300-29,350
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 27,800-27,850
Spot (48% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 600-601 595-596
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 603-604 603-604 598-599
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 605-606 600-601
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 591-592 591-592 586-587
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 593-594 588-589
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship