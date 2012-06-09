* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased
selling.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 33,200-34,100 33,500-34,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,400-34,200 33,700-34,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 33,200-34,100 33,400-34,200
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,300
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,300
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Premier Proteins 34,250
Rama Phopsphates 34,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,300
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,700-68,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,350-29,400 29,800-29,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,200-29,250 29,650-29,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,300-29,350 29,750-29,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,750-27,800 28,250-28,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,850-27,900 28,350-28,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship