* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,200-34,100 33,500-34,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,400-34,200 33,700-34,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 33,200-34,100 33,400-34,200 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,300 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,300 Prakash Solvex 34,000 Premier Proteins 34,250 Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,700-68,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,350-29,400 29,800-29,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,200-29,250 29,650-29,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,300-29,350 29,750-29,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,750-27,800 28,250-28,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,850-27,900 28,350-28,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship