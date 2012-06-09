* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,200-34,100 33,200-34,100 33,500-34,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,400-34,200 33,400-34,200 33,700-34,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,500 33,500-34,500 33,500-34,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 33,200-34,100 33,400-34,200 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,900-68,000 68,700-68,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400 29,800-29,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,200-29,250 29,200-29,250 29,650-29,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,750-29,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,750-27,800 27,750-27,800 28,250-28,300 Spot (48% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900 28,350-28,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship