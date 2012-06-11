* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,700-33,400 33,200-34,100 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,900-33,500 33,400-34,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 240 32,700-33,400 32,900-33,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 33,600 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 34,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 67,700-67,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,350-29,400 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,200-29,250 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,750-27,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,850-27,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship