* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 32,700-33,400 33,200-34,100
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,900-33,500 33,400-34,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 240 32,700-33,400 32,900-33,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,600
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,750
Prakash Solvex 33,600
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 34,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 67,700-67,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,350-29,400
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,200-29,250
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,750-27,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,850-27,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship