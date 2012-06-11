-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- June 11 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,700-33,400 32,700-33,400 33,200-34,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,900-33,500 32,900-33,500 33,400-34,200 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,600 33,000-34,600 33,500-34,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 240 32,700-33,400 32,900-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,100-64,200 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,400-64,500 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 67,700-67,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,350-29,400 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 29,200-29,250 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 27,750-27,800 Spot (48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 27,850-27,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship