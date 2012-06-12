* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability.
* Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 32,700-33,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,900-33,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 33,000-33,900 33,000-34,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,650
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,000
Prakash Solvex 33,600
Premier Proteins 34,250
Rama Phopsphates 34,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,650
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,550-29,600
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,400-29,450
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,500-29,550
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 27,950-28,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,050-28,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship