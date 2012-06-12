* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 32,700-33,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,900-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 33,000-33,900 33,000-34,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,650 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex 33,600 Premier Proteins 34,250 Rama Phopsphates 34,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,650 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,550-29,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,400-29,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,500-29,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 27,950-28,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,050-28,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship