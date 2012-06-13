* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 33,000-33,900 33,000-34,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,750 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,600 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,500 Prakash Solvex 34,000 Premier Proteins 34,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,200-28,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship