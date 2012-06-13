* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 33,000-33,900 33,000-34,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 34,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,750
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,600
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,500
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Premier Proteins 34,500
Rama Phopsphates 34,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,300
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,200-28,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship