* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. *Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 33,000-33,900 33,000-34,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils 33,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,600 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,400 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex 33,700 Premier Proteins 34,000 Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-65,800 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,700-29,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,550-29,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,650-29,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,100-28,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,200-28,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship