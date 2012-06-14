* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,400-34,600 33,400-34,600 33,500-35,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,800-64,900 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,000-68,100 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,700-29,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,550-29,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 29,650-29,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,200-28,250 28,100-28,150
Spot (48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,200-28,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship