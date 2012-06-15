* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling
at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 240 33,000-33,900 33,000-34,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 34,000
Betul Oils 33,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,750
Gujarat Ambuja 34,250
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,400
Lakhmi Solvex 33,600
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,200
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Premier Proteins 34,250
Rama Phopsphates 34,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,300
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,900-68,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,800-29,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,650-29,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,750-29,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,200-28,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,300-28,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship