* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,400-34,000 33,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,600-34,100 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 33,400-34,000 33,600-34,100 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex 34,400 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 34,900 Gujarat Ambuja 34,250 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,700 Prakash Solvex 34,150 Premier Proteins 34,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,600-67,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,800-67,900 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship