* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,400-34,000 33,400-34,000 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,600-34,100 33,600-34,100 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,900 33,500-34,900 33,400-34,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 180 33,400-34,000 33,600-34,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,000-68,100 67,600-67,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 68,200-68,300 67,800-67,900 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 29,850-29,900 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550 Spot (48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship