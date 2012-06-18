* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 33,200-33,900 33,400-34,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,400-34,000 33,600-34,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 230 33,200-33,900 33,400-34,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,400 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 34,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,700 Prakash Solvex 34,400 Premier Proteins 34,800 Rama Phopsphates 35,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,100-68,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 29,900-29,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 29,750-29,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 29,850-29,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,300-28,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship