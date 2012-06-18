* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling
at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 33,200-33,900 33,400-34,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,400-34,000 33,600-34,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 230 33,200-33,900 33,400-34,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 34,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,400
General Foods 35,000
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 34,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,700
Prakash Solvex 34,400
Premier Proteins 34,800
Rama Phopsphates 35,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,100-68,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 29,900-29,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 29,750-29,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 29,850-29,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,300-28,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,400-28,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship