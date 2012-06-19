* Most of the mandies of the state including Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 33,200-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 33,400-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex 35,250 Bajrang Extractions 34,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 35,600 Gujarat Ambuja 35,250 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,600 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,500 Prakash Solvex 34,700 Premier Proteins 35,000 Rama Phopsphates 35,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,600-30,650 30,200-30,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,450-30,500 30,050-30,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,550-30,600 30,150-30,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 28,600-28,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 28,700-28,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship