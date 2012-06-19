* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 33,200-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 33,400-34,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 34,250-35,800 34,250-35,800 33,800-35,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore --- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,600-30,650 30,600-30,650 30,200-30,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,450-30,500 30,450-30,500 30,050-30,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,550-30,600 30,550-30,600 30,150-30,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 28,600-28,650 Spot (48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 28,700-28,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship