*Soybean prices opened with heavy gain in Indore mandi today on better buying support. Firm foreign market reports affect the market sentiments. * Soy oil prices also shut up today on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,200 33,200-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,700-35,250 33,400-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 34,500-35,200 34,700-35,250 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,500 Ambika Solvex 36,250 Bajrang Extractions 35,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750 General Foods 36,250 Gujarat Ambuja 36,000 Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,500 Prakash Solvex 35,700 Premier Proteins 36,100 Rama Phopsphates 36,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 36,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,200-66,300 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,500-66,600 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 69,400-69,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,600-31,650 30,600-30,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,450-31,500 30,450-30,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,550-31,600 30,550-30,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,000-30,050 29,000-29,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,100-30,150 29,100-29,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship